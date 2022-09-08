RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Odion Okonofua

News of Shibata's pregnancy first broke in January.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Recommended articles

According to a statement released by a representative of the couple, they welcomed a baby girl together.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine," the statement read.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Pulse Nigeria

News of Shibata's pregnancy first broke in January.

This was after the movie star told Kelly Clarkson they had a baby girl on the way and planned to name her Lennon Augie as a tribute to John Lennon and Cage’s father, August Coppola.

“I’ll call her Lenny for short. I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life," he said.

Cage has two sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with Mercedes Benz SUV on birthday

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with Mercedes Benz SUV on birthday

BBNaija 7: Allysyn reveals how she feels about Hermes' girlfriends

BBNaija 7: Allysyn reveals how she feels about Hermes' girlfriends

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Uche Odoputa continues to lament as his father remains in kidnapper's den 4 months after

Uche Odoputa continues to lament as his father remains in kidnapper's den 4 months after

Asake drops teaser for new single in preparation for album release

Asake drops teaser for new single in preparation for album release

Trending

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi [Legit]

Adesua Etomi bags doctorate degree

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

'I listened too much to outsiders' - Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife Laila apologises to him