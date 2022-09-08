Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

According to a statement released by a representative of the couple, they welcomed a baby girl together.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine," the statement read.

Pulse Nigeria

News of Shibata's pregnancy first broke in January.

This was after the movie star told Kelly Clarkson they had a baby girl on the way and planned to name her Lennon Augie as a tribute to John Lennon and Cage’s father, August Coppola.

“I’ll call her Lenny for short. I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life," he said.