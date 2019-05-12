Contrary to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Naira Marley and Zlatan, the anti-graft agency has said the artistes are still in its custody.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade in an interview with Punch on Saturday, May 11, 2019, confirmed that the artistes have not been released.

While granting the interview, Oriade said: “They are still with us as we are talking.”

Asked if Naira Marley, Zlatan and three others arrested with them would spend the weekend in EFCC custody, the commission’s spokesperson said: “They are still with us. When they are released, I will let you know.”

On Friday, May 10, 2019, Pulse reported that the EFCC arrested Naira Marley ,Zlatan, Tiamiu Abdulrahman, Adewunmi Adeyanju and Musa Abubakar at Gbangbola street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos in connection with alleged cases of internet fraud and cyber crimes.

Following his arrest, Naira Marley in a video which surfaced online on Saturday, May 11, 2019, has something to tell his fans about his music and how many times he’s been arrested.

He said, “Lemme tell you, you don’t nothing about me, I have been arrested 124 times in England and I am not doing any other type of music, No slow songs, no love songs, just street music.”

You’ll recall that Naira Marley broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he made comments suggestive of his sympathy towards Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys.’

There were divergent views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.