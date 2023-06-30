ADVERTISEMENT
'My middle name is Kardashian' - Kourtney claps back at trolls

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

What's in a name? The reality TV star clears the air about her name post-marriage.

Kourtney Kardashian defends the arrangement of her names post marriage [Instagram/Kourtneykardash]
The star recently clapped back at a troll in her Instagram comment section who pointed out that she did not drop her maiden name.

The oldest of the Kardashian women, Kourtney got married and got married to her lover Travis Barker in 2022. The 44-year-old also recently announced her pregnancy with her husband, earlier in June, making this her fourth child.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the star posted a picture of her renewed driver's license, which showcased her name as "Kourtney Kardashian Barker" as opposed to "Kourtney Mary Barker". A condescending troll took to her comment section, saying, "You can't even give up the Kardashian name, should have just been Kourtney Barker", accompanied by multiple laughing emojis.

The troll was indicating that the star wanted to remain affiliated with the powers and opportunities that come with the Kardashian name, thus refusing to drop it. Kourtney, however, clapped back at her comment, saying, "I am Kourtney Barker, and my middle name is now Kardashian. It is a very traditional way of doing it".

Similarly, Kourtney's younger sister Kim arranged her name in the same order while she was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. Before their divorce was finalised in 2022, she went by 'Kim Kardashian West', thereby replacing her actual middle name, 'Noel'.

While some people feel like the star should have taken the more traditional route and dropped her maiden name completely and taken 'Barker', others come to her defense, stating that her way is okay too.

