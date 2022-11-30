Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

People reports that West and Kardashian have finalised their split, with the exes coming to an agreement about child custody and property.

The former couple will share physical and legal custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Per their agreement, West will give his ex wife $200,000 for child support every month, and he will be liable for covering half of the children's security, medical, and educational costs, with both declining to pay spousal support.

The two also agreed to use mediation to resolve disagreements involving the kids. However, if either party declines to participate in the mediation process, the other is free to resolve a disagreement by default.

Their property and other assets will be distributed in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

West got married to his former wife in 2014 after dating for two years. Their marriage started to waver in 2020, after Kanye launched his infamous bid for president of the United States of America.

It was at this time that the Kardashian addressed West's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.