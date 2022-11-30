RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Babatunde Lawal

This development adds to West's already difficult situation, as a growing number of professional partners have cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic remarks.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.John Shearer / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.John Shearer / Getty Images

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are officially divorced.

Recommended articles

People reports that West and Kardashian have finalised their split, with the exes coming to an agreement about child custody and property.

The former couple will share physical and legal custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Per their agreement, West will give his ex wife $200,000 for child support every month, and he will be liable for covering half of the children's security, medical, and educational costs, with both declining to pay spousal support.

The two also agreed to use mediation to resolve disagreements involving the kids. However, if either party declines to participate in the mediation process, the other is free to resolve a disagreement by default.

Their property and other assets will be distributed in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

West got married to his former wife in 2014 after dating for two years. Their marriage started to waver in 2020, after Kanye launched his infamous bid for president of the United States of America.

It was at this time that the Kardashian addressed West's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

She finally filed for divorce in February 2021, seeking to end their 7-year union. In December, she asked the court to declare her legally single and to revert back to her maiden name after previously going by Kim Kardashian West.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music launches new Replay experience

Apple Music launches new Replay experience

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is Apple Music NO. 1 album of 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is Apple Music NO. 1 album of 2022 in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

EMPIRE releases highly anticipated compilation album 'Where We Come From'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Tems addresses trolls criticising her Dazed magazine's photoshoot

Tems addresses trolls criticising her Dazed magazine's photoshoot

Rema's 'Calm Down' & CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' amongst top 10 most Shazam Songs of 2022

Rema's 'Calm Down' & CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' amongst top 10 most Shazam Songs of 2022

'Crime and Justice Lagos': Showmax set to premiere its third Nigerian original series

'Crime and Justice Lagos': Showmax set to premiere its third Nigerian original series

Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

Nigeria dominates Apple Music 2022 Top 100 Sub-Saharan songs

Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'

Omah Lay drops colorful video for hit single, 'Soso'

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit