RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married [Instagram/Kourtney90s]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married [Instagram/Kourtney90s]

The popular drummer and his boo, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to PageSix, The pair were spotted in traditional wedding garb at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married Pulse Nigeria

It was attended by the Kardashian’s grandmother, Maa mony Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy, could be seen standing by their sides.

This is coming a month after the couple had a fake wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to PageSix, the couple had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation revealed.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” the source revealed.

The records of marriage licenses in that district also revealed the couple never had any nuptials.

If the marriage had taken place it would have been Kourtney's first marriage and Baker's third attempt at marriage.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged during a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Baker proposed to Kourtney in 2021 in a beautiful, expensive and intimate ceremony.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’

Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates his second daughter on her fifth birthday [Instagram/LapluBella]