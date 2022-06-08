Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola speak about wedding plans, want a very intimate ceremony

According to the billionaire heiress, she has always been a private person hence the decision to have a small wedding ceremony.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Eazi agreed with his wife to be as he gave reasons why a lot of people won't be attending their wedding.

The couple said they expect nothing less than ten close family and friends at their wedding ceremony.

On a lighter note, Temi said anyone who wants them to have a big wedding should be ready to pay ten thousand dollars per person or one million dollars for a table.

Eazi also revealed he would love to have an afterparty with twenty guests after the wedding ceremony.

Mr Eazi proposed to Temi in April 2022.

Mr Eazi and Temi have had one of the most beautiful and interesting relationships in the entertainment space.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star recounted how he met the billionaire heiress.

"I met Temi in London. It was an event, her sister invited me to an event. Her sister was playing at the event, somewhere in Nightbridge and she said, oh come out come out, follow me to this event, so I followed her to the event and then she was deejaying and all of a sudden it was just me and Temi sitting down and just watching her," he said.

However, Eazi said Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy didn't, at any point, formally introduce Temi as her sister or him as a friend.

