Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu released by Nigeria Army

The news of the movie star's release was shared by some of his colleagues on social media on Friday, October 8, 2021.

"Uncle Chiwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and anyone who contributed one way or the other," Chizzy Alichi wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.