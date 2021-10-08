Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu released by Nigeria Army
The actor was arrested on Thursday, October 7, 2021, by men of the Nigerian Army.
The news of the movie star's release was shared by some of his colleagues on social media on Friday, October 8, 2021.
"Uncle Chiwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and anyone who contributed one way or the other," Chizzy Alichi wrote.
It would be recalled that the movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.
The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.
The army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
