RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu released by Nigeria Army

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actor was arrested on Thursday, October 7, 2021, by men of the Nigerian Army.

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu [LIB]
Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu [LIB]

Nollywood veteran Chiwetalu Agu has been released by the Nigerian Army 24 hours after his arrest.

Recommended articles

The news of the movie star's release was shared by some of his colleagues on social media on Friday, October 8, 2021.

"Uncle Chiwetalu Agu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and anyone who contributed one way or the other," Chizzy Alichi wrote.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu. [Instagram/ChiwetaluAgu]
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu. [Instagram/ChiwetaluAgu] Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that the movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.

The army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Brymo]