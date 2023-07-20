Most reality TV show winners don't want to be famous - Iyanya

The artiste made this declaration during an interview with HipTV yesterday July 19, 2023. He is of the belief that reality Tv show winners fall off after winning the competition because they have no intentions of being famous. The way he views it, fame just happens to a lot of reality stars who tried their luck.

In his words, "Obviously, most people who win these reality shows don't have any plans of being famous or anything. It just happened to them. Yeah, he has a nice voice, tried it and he won."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The songwriter also stated that those who often embrace the fame and all that comes with it are those people who needed the platform and reach. He said, "So, I believe that the people who go further are the people who prayed for that platform. And they finally got it and they are like, 'I'm not going back from here.' That is how I look at it."

Pulse Nigeria

Iyanya came into the spotlight as a reality TV star himself in 2008 after winning the very first edition of Project Fame West Africa. Just as he said, he was convinced to audition for the competition by a friend because he could sing; he initially had no intentions of becoming popular. But after winning, he continued to rise in stardom.

He is mostly known for his hit song Kukere which took the Afrobeats scene by storm in 2011 when it was released.

See the interview below: