The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iyanya pairs up with BNXN for new single 'Sinner'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats chorus master BNXN has lent his talent to Iyanya for a new single called 'Sinner'.

Iyanya X BNXN - 'Sinner'
Iyanya X BNXN - 'Sinner'

Recommended articles

After making his comeback to the mainstream last year with the EP '6th Wave' which delivered successful singles in 'Like' featuring Kizz Daniel and Davido and 'One Side', Iyanya is set to consolidate on its success.

His latest effort is a single with BNXN FKA Buju with whom he combines for 'Sinner'. The mid-tempo sensual record soundtracks the desires inspired by a temptress.

BNXN who's from the Ibibio stock spoke his language in a rare moment while Iyanya switched between Yoruba and pidgin as they deliver a familiar melody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyanya has been in the news recently for his whirlwind romance with a concertgoer that caught his eyes while he was performing at Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos.

While 'Sinner' might not necessarily be inspired by his newfound love interest, the publicity generated by the events has built up to the song's release and Iyanya will be hoping to divert this interest to his latest record.

The music video is set to be premiered on YouTube by 5PM on April 4th, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising star, Agada releases new and refreshing single 'Update'

Rising star, Agada releases new and refreshing single 'Update'

L.A.X releases minted music video for 'Zaza'

L.A.X releases minted music video for 'Zaza'

Some people refuse to classify me as a rapper - Zlatan

Some people refuse to classify me as a rapper - Zlatan

Fireboy returns with new exciting single 'Someone'

Fireboy returns with new exciting single 'Someone'

Iyanya pairs up with BNXN for new single 'Sinner'

Iyanya pairs up with BNXN for new single 'Sinner'

Phyna thinks BBNaija is toxic after winning 7th edition

Phyna thinks BBNaija is toxic after winning 7th edition

Wizkid tattoos sons' faces on his leg

Wizkid tattoos sons' faces on his leg

Ronke Oshodi Oke narrates how daughter's friends allegedly poisoned her

Ronke Oshodi Oke narrates how daughter's friends allegedly poisoned her

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Davido signed Morravey and Logos Olori together

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran wrote 7 songs in 4 hours after learning wife had cancer

The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released