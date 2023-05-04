Iyanya pairs up with BNXN for new single 'Sinner'

After making his comeback to the mainstream last year with the EP '6th Wave' which delivered successful singles in 'Like' featuring Kizz Daniel and Davido and 'One Side', Iyanya is set to consolidate on its success.

His latest effort is a single with BNXN FKA Buju with whom he combines for 'Sinner'. The mid-tempo sensual record soundtracks the desires inspired by a temptress.

BNXN who's from the Ibibio stock spoke his language in a rare moment while Iyanya switched between Yoruba and pidgin as they deliver a familiar melody.

Iyanya has been in the news recently for his whirlwind romance with a concertgoer that caught his eyes while he was performing at Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos.

While 'Sinner' might not necessarily be inspired by his newfound love interest, the publicity generated by the events has built up to the song's release and Iyanya will be hoping to divert this interest to his latest record.