On February 21, 2020, Nigerian singer, Iyanya released his long touted EP, 'For Your Love.' Promotion for the EP commenced in the final quarter of 2019 and a listening party held at Boomplay's former HQ. At the time, word on the street was that this was going to be an album.

Then, a few days ago, Iyanya did the familiar pre-release ritual by Nigerian artists. He deleted all the pictures on his Instagram and tweeted a link to For Your Love EP. Well, it did not get the required traction via retweets and likes. Yet, Iyanya and his team remained tight-lipped on something that required great noise.

Nonetheless, the EP has dropped and it's actually better than a lot of people will care to admit. In fact, it's impressive - the only problem with the EP as a body of work is its length which makes it slightly hard to pass judgement.

'Over You' opens For Your Love. It is sentimental ballad marked by an EDM-esque vocal sample and guitar chords suited to an alternative number. Lyrically, it is the wishful thinking that accompanies a bad break-up. This is so beautiful.

'Believe' feels like something birthed between Nigerian and Eastern Africa. While the former track was a post-break-up number, this one is an ode to a beautiful woman who is driving Iyanya crazy. Iyanya has really delivered so far.

'Room 305' is zanku-beat that accompanies xylophone melodies for something incredible.This song is brilliant because the beat is brilliant enough on its own. What Iyanya does is simply allow the beat flourish while he finds pockets in the beat that are good enough for him to shine - and he excels. This is yet another good song.

With 'Days Are Gone,' we are back to the mellow rhythm. Iyanya "misses the good old days" and he's not afraid to talk about it.

Final Thoughts

This EP feels like a diary of Iyanya's relationship gone sour. With it, Iyanya reminisces the good and the bad times - if I'm right. Its best trait is production - it didn't falter once. Iyanya does brilliantly not to suffocate the beats even once. Instead and by his famous talent, he delivers everytime.

The only problem with For Your Love - as a body of work - is its length. We are in an era where artists can do anything they want, but Iyanya should have made it longer and this EP would have been amazing.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.5/2

Content and Themes: 1.5/2

Production: 2/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total:

8.3 - Champion