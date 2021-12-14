Nollywood screen goddess Mercy Johnson-Okojie has gotten herself a new house in Lagos.
Mercy Johnson-Okojie gets new home in Lagos
The movie star's new home is located in one fast developing areas in Lagos.
The movie star got the house after nabbing a new endorsement deal with a real estate company.
Johnson-Okojie was announced as the new ambassador for Henod Luxury Homes on Monday, December 13, 2021.
The representative of Henod groups parent company of Henod Luxury Homes, Mr. BEN who addressed newsmen at the unveiling, said the decision to pick the Nollywood star is because of her integrity over the years in her chosen career.
Congratulations to the movie star on her new property.
Johnson-Okojie is a Nollywood movie star with a career that has spanned over a decade.
In 2009, she won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony for her performance in the movie "Live to Remember."
She is married to Prince Odi Okojie and they have four adorable children together.
