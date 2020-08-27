Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

The actress and mother of four took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, 2020, where she shared a video of her family still in their Pijamas as she reminisced about her last wedding anniversary.

"Today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride....starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only. You are so worth it babe, I Love you today and always," she captioned the video.

"Last year we went to Dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries...🙈🙈🙈🙈 Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me🤣🤣🤣."

Congratulations to the Okojies from all us at Pulse on their 9th wedding anniversary.

Johnson-Okojie is one of Nigeria's biggest movie stars.

She has acted in more than 100 movies since joining the industry and is still at work with both producing/directing and starring in phenomenal films.

The movie star is married to Okojie who is an Edo state born politician and hotelier.

They have four children together.