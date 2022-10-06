Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the businessman who is also married to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, penned down a loving note suggesting that all may finally be well with them.

“Happy glorious birthday to you beautiful. Wishing you the happiest and the brightest day ever!. God bless you my darling Arike asiwajucouture”, Kazeem said.

Kazeem’s IG message comes several weeks after his marriage to Aigbe sparked online debate.

Recall that Arike had called out the actress and her husband multiple times on social media, alleging that their affair began while Aigbe was still married to her first husband.

"Let’s get the record straight here. This post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon-to-be ex-husband in one of his numerous lies.

“I want you all to know that in contrast to what Mr Adeoti said, I did not and will never settle to have a second wife in my marriage to him . Kazim, you should stop painting a perfect picture of a marriage you clearly do not have with me, Oluwafunso Asiwaju Couture."