RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

Babatunde Lawal

The couple’s marital woes became public knowledge after the actress announced her marriage to the business mogul.

Kareem Adeoti and Arike Asiwajucouture
Kareem Adeoti and Arike Asiwajucouture

Business mogul Kazeem Adeoti has showered his first wife, Arike Asiwajucouture with praises to mark her birthday.

Read Also

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the businessman who is also married to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, penned down a loving note suggesting that all may finally be well with them.

Happy glorious birthday to you beautiful. Wishing you the happiest and the brightest day ever!. God bless you my darling Arike asiwajucouture”, Kazeem said.

Kazeem’s IG message comes several weeks after his marriage to Aigbe sparked online debate.

Recall that Arike had called out the actress and her husband multiple times on social media, alleging that their affair began while Aigbe was still married to her first husband.

"Let’s get the record straight here. This post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon-to-be ex-husband in one of his numerous lies.

“I want you all to know that in contrast to what Mr Adeoti said, I did not and will never settle to have a second wife in my marriage to him . Kazim, you should stop painting a perfect picture of a marriage you clearly do not have with me, Oluwafunso Asiwaju Couture."

Both Aigbe and Kazeem have since denied the claims and continue to share loved up photos of themselves amid swirling rumours.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay

American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday

Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'

Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'

Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm

Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

Ruger and Kizz Daniel (Legit)

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]