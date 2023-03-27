ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Babatunde Lawal

Muslims eat Sahr, Suhr, or Suhoor, also known as Sahari, Sahr, or Sehri, in the early morning before fasting (sawm), just before dawn.

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/MercyAigbe]
Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Recommended articles

Aigbe, who is the second wife of businessman Kazeem Adeoti, lamented the struggles that came with having to wake up early in the morning to prepare meals for fasting (Sahur).

Sharing a photo of her asleep, the actress commented that it has been hard to wake up for prayer. Aigbe further clarified that she is coping better with fasting; however, she is still struggling to wake up to eat early in the morning as she is always sleepy.

She wrote, "So all of you saying my hubby is calm, he is calm, can y’all see what he did to me this early morning. Waking up for Sari is not easy!!!! I am coping very well with fasting but you see that waking up to chop early momo, is a struggle. Sleep just won’t leave me alone!

ADVERTISEMENT

May Almighty Allah accept our sacrifices as an act of Ibadan, forgive all our sins, answer all our rosters, continue to bless us and reward us with good deeds. Meanwhile @kazimadeoti 1 – 0 first to do no dey pain…wait for my retaliation."

Her husband also shared the picture of her sleeping off during prayers. In the comment section, the actress playfully promised to deal with her husband and get her revenge.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Nigerian celebrities who have turned to politics ( Credit: Punch Newspaper)

5 Nigerian celebrities who have lost elections

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

Actor Mawuli Gavor expecting first child [YabaLeftOnline]

Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child