#MAYnland: Mainland BlockParty is ready to take you to Mars

Nigeria's biggest youth event, Mainland Block Party, is here again.

#FeatureByMainlandBlockparty - This month's edition will take place at the Secret Garden in Ikeja on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

There will be super performances from a secret line-up of the hottest music stars right now. They will deliver solid performances that have the crowd on their feet all night.

The performances aren't the only thing that will have the crowd rocking to the early hours of the morning. The squad of DJs will make sure the energy level does not drop throughout the party.

The best hype men in the land - M.I.A, Livewire and Tolu Daniels will also be at Mainland BlockParty to do what they know how to do best.

You can buy Mainland BlockParty tickets at https://event.flutterwave.com/1694-mainland-blockparty

