Linda Ikeji turns 38 today!

This year is probably the best year for Linda Ikeji as she a lot to be thankful for which includes giving birth and being able to celebrate her 38th birthday.

As expected the media entrepreneur took her Instagram page a few hours ago where she wrote a really long epistle about all the reason she is grateful to God for all he has done for.

"Happy birthday to me. Yay! Today September 19th, I turn 38 and I can say without any doubt that 2018 has been the best year of my life so far! I became a mum. . Something that I always wanted and wondered when it will happen for me. On my 37th birthday last year, I went down on my knees and told God, you've blessed me beyond what I thought was possible but there's something I want more than anything else; to be a wife and a mum before my next birthday. We will talk about the wife one later... ...but the one that was more important, the one my heart desired the most, he gave to me. My own child. Two days before my next birthday. Dear Lord in heaven, thank you. I don't know what I did, or what I keep doing to make you continually bless me and answer all my prayers.

"Above pic shows me trying to catch a glimpse of my son seconds after he was born and placed in my arms. It took me the whole of two minutes to push him out. I recorded it and I've watched the video over and over again in wonder. I thought I would be in the labour room for hours especially because of my age and how people say the older you get, the harder it is to give birth but my son was placed in my arms exactly 2mins 19secs after I began to push.

"I saw many comments on here of people praying I deliver like the Hebrew women and your prayers were answered. My delivery went so well. I can't wait to go through this journey of pregnancy and childbirth again. By far the most amazing experience of my life. And the guys at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta are the best. I'll recommend them. Thank you guys for all the birthday wishes. God bless you and yours and I hope everything you ask God for, He gives to you. May blessings never cease in your life. Amen. Kisses. By the way, I did something crazily crazy for my baby boy. You will hear about it soon! . My mum has been giving me and my dad bad eyes since . Hahaha," she wrote.

It's no longer news that Linda Ikeji is the latest celebrity mum in town and she has been sharing cute photos and moments with her son.

