Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Linde Ikeji, we love to announce to you that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The media entrepreneur announced the big news via her blog a few minutes ago, with the caption,

''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I cant believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol''

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 20, 2018, her sister Laura Ikeji had broke the news about her pregnancy through a post shared on her Instagram page.

"See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post, alongside a photo of Linda rocking a baby bump.

Did you guys read the title of this post? Should I write it again? Oh God, I can’t breath…lol. So let me say that again…I, Linda Ikeji, is going to be a mum. Somebody please pinch me! Gosh, I can’t get over it.

2018 started with me finding out I was pregnant. When I missed my period and my friend and I did a home pregnancy test and it read positive, my friend began to cry with happiness but I was just there staring at the stick like, you’re not messing with me, are you? This is real and not a joke on me, right?

I refused to believe it and asked my friend to drive me to a lab for another test. And there it was confirmed, I was pregnant. Me, Linda, I am going to have my own child. Please don’t wake me up from this lovely dream..lol'' she had shared.

