Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy

Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur delivers baby boy

Linda Ikeji has put to bed and it is a baby boy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy (Linda Ikeji)

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Linde Ikeji, we love to announce to you that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The media entrepreneur announced the big news via her blog a few minutes ago, with the caption,

''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I cant believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol''

play Linda Ikeji on her hospital bed after child delivery (LIB)

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 20, 2018, her sister Laura Ikeji had broke the news about her pregnancy through a post shared on her Instagram page.

"See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post, alongside a photo of Linda rocking a baby bump.

ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji is engaged

Linda Ikeji writes about her pregnancy

You can read her post below;

Did you guys read the title of this post? Should I write it again? Oh God, I can’t breath…lol. So let me say that again…I, Linda Ikeji, is going to be a mum. Somebody please pinch me! Gosh, I can’t get over it.

2018 started with me finding out I was pregnant. When I missed my period and my friend and I did a home pregnancy test and it read positive, my friend began to cry with happiness but I was just there staring at the stick like, you’re not messing with me, are you? This is real and not a joke on me, right?

I refused to believe it and asked my friend to drive me to a lab for another test. And there it was confirmed, I was pregnant. Me, Linda, I am going to have my own child. Please don’t wake me up from this lovely dream..lol'' she had shared.

Linda Ikeji blogger is pregnant!

Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial play

Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial

(Guardian Nigeria)

 

Back in May 2018, the news of Linda Ikeji being pregnant broke the Internet. The good news was shared by her sister Laura Ikeji today, Sunday, May 20, 2018 on her Instagram page.

"See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post. In the photo, Linda Ikeji can be seen rocking a baby bump.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer's account allegedly frozen by EFCCbullet
2 Davido Singer cancels remaining US tour because of NYSCbullet
3 Motunrayo Kuti My net worth is 10 times more than Davido’s worth -...bullet

Related Articles

Small But Mighty 14-yr-old boy leads gang to rape mentally-challenged woman
Sexual harassment Abused and harassed Nigerian men anonymously tell their touching stories
Domestic Abuse The role of Churches, culture and parents according to Bukola Lameed
Sad But True Man allegedly bites off wife's lip during domestic abuse
Insanity or Incest? Pastor confessed to raping his 7-year-old daughter
In South Sudan Court finds 10 soldiers guilty of raping aid workers, murder
No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
Rape Theo Ukpaa responds to rape allegation in a statement

Celebrities

Wizkid
Wizkid "My child is not part of your Balogun family"- Singer's baby mama cries out
Zoro
Zoro Rapper allegedly escapes gunshots from SARS
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Gunshots fired]Day 20
Here are the 9 tattoos you will find on Davido's body
Weekly Recap A recap of what happened this week in the lives of your favourite celebrities