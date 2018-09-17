See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son

news

Linda Ikeji has for the first time shared a really close up photo of her adorable son.

The media entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 17, 2018, where she posted a photo of her adorable son. She went on to caption the photo with an obviously emotional quote.

"My son.." she wrote. We can't get over this adorable photo of Linda's son and we know we will be seeing a lot more in the coming days.

In case you have missed out of the action, Linda Ikeji gave birth to bouncing baby boy today and social media has been in a frenzy.

Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Linde Ikeji, we love to announce to you that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy . The media entrepreneur announced the big news via her blog a few minutes ago, with the caption,

''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I can't believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol''

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 20, 2018, her sister Laura Ikeji had broken the news about her pregnancy through a post shared on her Instagram page.

"See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post, alongside a photo of Linda rocking a baby bump.