See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son

Linda Ikeji See 1st photos of media entrepreneur's son

You've got to check out the adorable photo of Linda Ikeji and her son.

  • Published:
Linda Ikeji and her baby boy play

Linda Ikeji and her baby boy

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

Linda Ikeji has for the first time shared a really close up photo of her adorable son.

The media entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 17, 2018, where she posted a photo of her adorable son. She went on to caption the photo with an obviously emotional quote.

"My son.." she wrote. We can't get over this adorable photo of Linda's son and we know we will be seeing a lot more in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram

My son..

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

 

In case you have missed out of the action, Linda Ikeji gave birth to bouncing baby boy today and social media has been in a frenzy.

Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial play

Linda Ikeji responds to Theo Ukpaa denial

(Guardian Nigeria)

ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji is engaged

Linda Ikeji delivers baby boy

Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji)

 

Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Linde Ikeji, we love to announce to you that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. The media entrepreneur announced the big news via her blog a few minutes ago, with the caption,

''I welcomed my first child, popularly known as baby J today September 17th in a hospital in Atlanta. I can't believe I'm a mum. More later. Make I sleep small for now. lol''

 

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 20, 2018, her sister Laura Ikeji had broken the news about her pregnancy through a post shared on her Instagram page.

"See who's gonna be a mummy. Congrats Lin @officiallindaikeji" wrote Laura Ikeji on her Instagram post, alongside a photo of Linda rocking a baby bump.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

