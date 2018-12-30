This is confirmed in a report published by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

According to the blogger, the vehicle is purchased while she was pregnant with son Jayce.

"So while I was in Atlanta, pregnant with my son, I bought a Bentley Mulsanne to celebrate his coming into my life.

"The car finally arrived at my home in Lagos today and I'm chuffed!," the blogger shares in the post by LIB which offer more pictures.

In a picture, Jayce occupies the backseat of the vehicle. Just like the owner would.

It is all good reports around Linda Ikeji. On Saturday, December 8, 2018, she feels a sense of accomplishment while showing off her fully-equipped crib in Ikoyi now worth N850 million.

Later in the month, she dedicates Jayce to God at a church service attended by public figures including PDP's candidate for VP, Peter Obi.