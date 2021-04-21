RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lil Wayne reportedly gets married

Odion Okonofua

The rapper hints fans on getting hitched via his Twitter page.

There are reports that American rapper Lil Wayne has tied the knot.

The music star hinted about his nuptials on his Twitter page on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he tweeted.

It is not clear who the rapper got married to but RapUp has speculated that he may have married his on and off Peurto Rican girlfriend, Denise Bidot.

Just last week, he shared a video of the model on the beach writing their names in the sand.

The romantic clip was accompanied by an unreleased song from the Young Money boss, who raps, “Let’s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it.”

Bidot broke up with the rapper back in 2020 after he endorsed then-president Donald Trump for a second term in office.

Lil Wayne dumped by his Puerto Rican girlfriend, Denise Bidot for supporting Donald Trump [RapUp]
"She broke up with Wayne,” PageSix reported. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

It would be recalled that the rapper took to his Twitter page on Thursday, October 29, 2020, where he openly endorsed the president.

