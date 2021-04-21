Lil Wayne reportedly gets married

The music star hinted about his nuptials on his Twitter page on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," he tweeted.

It is not clear who the rapper got married to but RapUp has speculated that he may have married his on and off Peurto Rican girlfriend, Denise Bidot.

Just last week, he shared a video of the model on the beach writing their names in the sand.

The romantic clip was accompanied by an unreleased song from the Young Money boss, who raps, “Let’s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it.”

Pulse Nigeria

"She broke up with Wayne,” PageSix reported. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”