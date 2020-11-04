American rapper Lil Wayne, has been dumped by his girlfriend for endorsing President Donald Trump.

The music star's plus size model girlfriend, Denise Bidot took to her Instagram page where she confirmed the split; "Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

According to PageSix, the model broke up with Wayne after he endorsed the president.

Lili Wayne and Denise Bidot started dating in the summer of 2020 [Ocean]

"She broke up with Wayne,” PageSix reported. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

It would be recalled that the rapper took to his Twitter page on Thursday, October 29, 2020, where he openly endorsed the president.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," he tweeted.

Bidot and Wayne have both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

She has also deleted her Instagram page.