Let's stop telling girls to be less confident - Ayra Starr to Nigerians

The singer recently appeared as a guest on the Oui Oui Baguette show hosted by Sally where she was asked to advise black women and girls. In response, Ayra Starr emphasised the importance of hard work and confidence.

"My advice to black girls and black women is to work hard. The work that women put into this business is so different and they work so hard. And I'd say don't be humble about it. That's where we're gonna start from," said the singer.

Speaking on how Nigerian girls are raised, she stressed that they should be allowed to express themselves without being told they are doing too much.

"I feel like we are brought up to be humble in Nigeria, like when a girl starts to grow up and starts getting confident people are always like 'too much shakara.' They would tell them that they have too much shakara and that they should calm down. Let's stop doing that, let's stop telling girls to be less confident. Let's stop telling girls to show up less and not wear their brightest clothes because 'they like too much shakara," she said.