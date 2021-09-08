Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy

The makeup model confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting a second child with Travis Sccot via a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The clip begins with a closeup of a positive pregnancy test in Jenner’s hand and continues to several shots of the 24-year-old with Scott and their daughter, Stormi. “Are you ready to go to Mommy’s doctor?” Jenner asks the 3-year-old at one point.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Jenner’s mom, Kris, exclaims after learning that her youngest child is expecting baby No. 2.

PageSix first broke the news of the billionaire's pregnancy in August.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.