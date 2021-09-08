RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The model is expecting her second child with her music star partner, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott [Instagram/KylieJenner]

American model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is officially pregnant.

Recommended articles

The makeup model confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting a second child with Travis Sccot via a video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The clip begins with a closeup of a positive pregnancy test in Jenner’s hand and continues to several shots of the 24-year-old with Scott and their daughter, Stormi. “Are you ready to go to Mommy’s doctor?” Jenner asks the 3-year-old at one point.

www.instagram.com

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Jenner’s mom, Kris, exclaims after learning that her youngest child is expecting baby No. 2.

PageSix first broke the news of the billionaire's pregnancy in August.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner [KylieFanPage]
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner [KylieFanPage] Pulse Nigeria

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.

He, however, denied the allegations.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy

Tonto Dikeh reacts to audio recording leaked of her begging her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Watch moment BBNaija's Tega reunited with her husband

BBNaija 2021: Tega tearfully pleads for forgiveness from fans & husband [Video]

Watch the official trailer for 'Castle & Castle' season 2

Cinderella 2021 review: When fairytale meets politics

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Nollywood is Nigeria's rehabilitation centre - Mary Remmy Njoku replies Emeka Rollas