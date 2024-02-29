ADVERTISEMENT
Korede Bello celebrates leap year birthday with new songs and stunning photos

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

At the beginning of 2024, he expressed excitement towards his birthday, asserting that he would be celebrating all year long.

Korede Bello released two singles in commemoration of his birthday today [instagrm/ Korede Bello]
Korede Bello released two singles in commemoration of his birthday today [instagrm/ Korede Bello]

In the spirit of jubilation, Bello took to his Instagram to celebrate "Koreday," posting pictures from his birthday photoshoot. The carousel of pictures showed the star sporting two different flowing outfits, one in white and the other in mustard, striking different poses.

Expressing gratitude he said: "It's Koredayyy. Happy Birthday to me 🤍You guys have almost finished me with love today. A ton of DMs, posts, and calls. I can't respond to all of you but I sincerely appreciate you. Thank you for celebrating M3GA."

In another post, Bello announced the details of his birthday party which is set to be held on Friday, March 1, 2024. His caption read, "Join me on Friday @ballrlagos; if you’re in Lagos, come party with the birthday boy."

Bello also announced the release of two singles from his much anticipated Koreday album, in commemoration of his birthday. He already released two tracks titled Happy Birthday To Me and Minding My Business, from the album.

The singer's comment section was filled with birthday wishes and prayers on his special day. Don Jazzy commented, "Happy birthday Omo Lope. May GOD continue to win in your life. More blessings," and actress Adesua Etomi said, "Happy birthday Koredeeee."

Another post from the singer showed him dancing happily in his flowing attire.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

