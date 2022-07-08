Artist: Korede Bello
Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'
Nigerian singer Korede Bello has kicked off his comeback with a new song 'Bella' which was released on July 8th 2022.
Song Title: Bella
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: July 8, 2022
Producer: Ozedikus
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 26 seconds
Features: None
Label: KOREDE BELLO, with exclusive license to ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: The soft singing sensation has offered some great single in the past and his new single 'Bella' hold significant element of what made young listeners love music.
