RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has kicked off his comeback with a new song 'Bella' which was released on July 8th 2022.

Korede Bello - Bella Song Art
Korede Bello - Bella Song Art

Artist: Korede Bello

Recommended articles

Song Title: Bella

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: July 8, 2022

Producer: Ozedikus

Song Art:

Korede Bello - Bella Song Art
Korede Bello - Bella Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 26 seconds

Features: None

Label: KOREDE BELLO, with exclusive license to ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: The soft singing sensation has offered some great single in the past and his new single 'Bella' hold significant element of what made young listeners love music.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Trending

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy