Kim Kardashian's legal dream suffers another blow as she fails bar exams for 2nd time

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star blames covid-19 infection for the distractions.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has failed the bar exams for the second time.

The mother of four made this known during the final ever episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she allowed the cameras to film the tense moment she discovered her results after retaking the test.

"I failed! F**k! This is really annoying. I feel bummed, totally bummed," she said as she stayed on the phone with her lawyers, Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

Kim Kardashian couldn't hide her disappointment at discovering she had failed the baby bar exam for a second time [EOnline]
Kim needed 70% to pass, which is a score of 560 out of 800.

She explained that she had actually scored slightly lower than her last attempt.

The 40-year-old billionaire was later consoled by her sister Khloe.

Kim had failed the bar exams at her first attempt.

Kim signed up in 2019 to study law, taking after her late dad and popular lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

She started off with a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

