Kim Kardashian fails 'baby bar' exams

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star's dream to become a lawyer has been hit by a brick wall.

Kim Kardashian's road to becoming a lawyer may be longer as she has failed the 'baby bar' exams.

The mother of four made this known to her sisters during a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"So, you guys, I did not pass the baby bar. If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one, actually, is harder, I hear, than the actual bar," she told her sisters.

The sneak peek from the new episode then cut to attorney Jessica Jackson informing Kim during a video call that the reality TV star received a 474 out of 560 on the test.

“I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying,” Kim said. “It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down. It just makes you want to give up.”

Kim signed up in 2019 to study law, taking after her late dad and popular lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

She started off with a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm.

It is not clear if she'll continue as she revealed to her sisters in the new episode of KWTK that she might take a year off or just give up.

