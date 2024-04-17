ADVERTISEMENT
Portable begs EFCC not to arrest him for spraying the naira

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This comes after the EFCC arrested Pascal Okechukwu, the popular influencer also known as Cubana Chief Priest for mutilating the naira.

Portable say's that he doesn't want to die young over his women [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
The singer has taken to social media to make his case with the EFCC as they begin their campaign to prosecute Nigerians that mutilate the naira note which includes spraying it.

Portable, a frequent offender has publicly pleaded with the EFCC to not prosecute him for his previous actions. In an Instagram live session on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the musician encouraged his fans whom he usually throw wads of cash at while performing or on the streets to open bank accounts. He said that he would stick to transferring money to their bank accounts.

"I didn’t deface the Naira. I help a lot of people, after God na government, please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money. My fans, if I no longer spray money, after God na government, no more spraying of money. If it's about money, open bank accounts, and let's make transfers," he said.

This comes barely a week after the EFCC prosecuted the popular socialite Idris Okuneye known publicly as Bobrisky for mutilating the naira. Bobrisky was eventually sentenced to six months in prison without any option for fine.

This week the EFCC arrested Pascal Okechukwu, the popular influencer also known as Cubana Chief Priest for mutilating the naira.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

