American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire.

Forbes announced her inclusion on the World’s Billionaires list for the first time on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, citing her two lucrative businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as well as cash from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and endorsement deals.

Kardashian’s worth increased from $780 million in October to $1 billion.

She launched KKW Beauty in 2017.

The mother of four sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million, which put the value of her company at $1 billion.

It would be recalled that Forbes announced in 2019 that her younger sister Kylie Jenner was the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

However, the following year there were reports of discrepancies in those figures.

Forbes stripped her of that position.