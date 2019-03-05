It's official guys as Kylie Jenner has been announced as the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 21.

Forbes made this known as they released the annual list on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. At 21, she is both the youngest self-made billionaire and the youngest billionaire on Forbes’ ‘young billionaires’ list.

Jenner has amassed a personal net worth of $1billion through her wildly successful range of make-up, Kylie Cosmetics. She has now overtaken Facebook's founder, Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire at 23.

She was surprised by the success of her cosmetics company which was only founded in 2015 but is now worth an estimated $900million.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” says Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

This latest development is coming months after it was announced that Kylie was in a tie with music mogul, Jay-Z as the 5th wealthiest person in the world.

Kylie Jenner ties Jay-Z to become 5th wealthiest American celebrity of 2018

Kylie Jenner has become the 5th wealthiest American celebrity of 2018, the same position with Jay-Z. According to Forbes, the 21-year-old net worth of $900 million makes her a first-timer on the list. This list ranks the wealthiest American celebrities based on fortune they have amassed off their fame.

The list did not take into account stars whose wealth made their famous. Kylie Cosmetics which was launched two years ago, and has already shifted over $630 million in makeup products, according to Forbes. The line is so popular new products typically sell-out within minutes of their release.