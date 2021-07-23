RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This is the second time the former couple will be linking up in two weeks.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]

The KimYe ship may have sailed but it didn't stop Kim Kardashian from showing up at Kanye West's album release party.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star showed up at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a listening event celebrating West’s eagerly anticipated “Donda” album with their four children.

The is the second time the former couple will be linking up in two weeks.

www.instagram.com

They spent time together as a family about a week ago with their kids in San Francisco.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kanye West and estranged wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kanye West and estranged wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien covers Blanck magazine's latest edition, talks Nollywood journey

Jay Z and Beyonce's mansion allegedly set on fire

Singer Lyta's baby mama says she has recovered from STD she contracted from him

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

LPee's new single 'Shamaya' is a sizzling love song, you should listen to it

Akuchi returns with more zeal on new single, 'Whyne'

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show