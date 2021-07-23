Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

The reality TV star showed up at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a listening event celebrating West’s eagerly anticipated “Donda” album with their four children.

The is the second time the former couple will be linking up in two weeks.

They spent time together as a family about a week ago with their kids in San Francisco.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.