Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are probably the happiest dad and mum in town at the moment as they have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian announced the arrival of the new addition to their family via her Twitter page on Friday, May 9, 2019. Both Kim and Kanye were at the hospital for the arrival of the latest addition to their family.

It is not clear what name will be given to the child yet. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already have three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago.

Earlier in January 2019, Kim Kardashian revealed that her fourth child was going to born via surrogacy.

Earlier in January, it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be welcoming a fourth child via a surrogate. According to People's, sources close them have confirmed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will soon welcome their fourth child this year. It is not clear what the sex of the baby is, but the source revealed that they are trying again with a surrogate.

However, People also revealed that their source back in August 2018, Kim Kardashian made it clear that she loves being a mother. The source also revealed that the 38-year-old reality star and rapper West, 41, weren’t “in a huge rush” to give their three children another sibling.

The reality TV star made this known when she appeared on 'WatchWhatHappensLive' alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney where she shared tea with Andy Cohen.

She said she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child “sometime soon!” She also said they know that it is a boy! The news was of the sex of the child came as a shock to everyone including her sister, Kourtney.