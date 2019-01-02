It looks like the West will be welcoming their fourth baby in 2019 as it has been revealed they are expecting one via a surrogate.

According to People's, sources close them have confirmed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will soon welcome their fourth child this year. It is not clear what the sex of the baby is, but the source revealed that they are trying again with a surrogate.

However, People also revealed that their source back in August 2018, Kim Kardashian made it clear that she loves being a mother. The source also revealed that the 38-year-old reality star and rapper West, 41, weren’t “in a huge rush” to give their three children another sibling.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” said the insider, adding of the couple’s then-7-month-old daughter, who was the only one of their children to be born via gestational surrogate, “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child back in January 2018 via surrogacy.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian welcome 3rd child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back in 2018, welcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate. The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth on Monday, January 15, to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West. TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.