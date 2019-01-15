Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of Kim Kardashian, your favourite family celebrity is set to welcome a baby boy!

The reality TV star made this known when she appeared on 'WatchWhatHappensLive' alongside her sisters Khloe and Kourtney where she shared tea with AndyCohen.

She said she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child “sometime soon!” She also said they know that it is a boy! The news was of the sex of the child came as a shock to everyone including her sister, Kourtney.

It would be recalled that news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting a fourth child via surrogacy broke the internet early in January.

It looks like the West will be welcoming their fourth baby in 2019 as it has been revealed they are expecting one via a surrogate. According to People's, sources close them have confirmed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will soon welcome their fourth child this year. It is not clear what the sex of the baby is, but the source revealed that they are trying again with a surrogate.

However, People also revealed that their source back in August 2018, Kim Kardashian made it clear that she loves being a mother. The source also revealed that the 38-year-old reality star and rapper West, 41, weren’t “in a huge rush” to give their three children another sibling.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” said the insider, adding of the couple’s then-7-month-old daughter, who was the only one of their children to be born via gestational surrogate, “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child back in January 2018 via surrogacy.