Kanye West begs God to reunite his family

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Today on 'Keeping Up with the West.'

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West has taken to social media to beg God to help reunite his family.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the rapper appealed to God to intervene in his failing marriage.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," he captioned a collage of his family photos.

This is the third time in less than three months that the rapper will be seeking for help on social media to rescue his marriage.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

Kim and Kanye have four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

