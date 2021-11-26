Kanye West obviously plans to win his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian back at all cost.
Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back
The billionaire rapper isn't giving up on winning back his wife.
The billionaire rapper took a step further at winning back the mother of his four children by sharing a photo of himself and the reality TV star kissing on his Instagram Stories.
West also shared a screenshot of a TMZ story with the headline, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
He tagged both Kardashian and the website.
The rapper's latest move is coming barely 24 hours after he revealed that he wasn't giving up on his marriage.
"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said.
“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”
Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year after seven years of marriage and four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
