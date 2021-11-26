RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The billionaire rapper isn't giving up on winning back his wife.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashianWest]
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashianWest]

Kanye West obviously plans to win his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian back at all cost.

Recommended articles

The billionaire rapper took a step further at winning back the mother of his four children by sharing a photo of himself and the reality TV star kissing on his Instagram Stories.

West also shared a screenshot of a TMZ story with the headline, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back
Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back Pulse Nigeria

He tagged both Kardashian and the website.

The rapper's latest move is coming barely 24 hours after he revealed that he wasn't giving up on his marriage.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year after seven years of marriage and four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

#AnyGivenSundayLive: Kwam1, Flavor, Teni, Rema, Fireboy and a host of others set to redefine live band experience this December!

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

It was nothing like I have ever experienced- Lucy Ameh on filming 'Amina' [Pulse Interview]

Trending

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

No make-up photo of Hajia Bintu shocks netizens (PHOTO)

Hajia Bintu no makeup

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

‘I won’t jeopardise my 20-year brand for your paltry sums’ - Nana Ama McBrown to bleaching brands

Nana Ama McBrown