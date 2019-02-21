Jussie Smollett has been indicted by the grand jury in Chicago for felony after staging his own attack.

A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after going through all the testimonies and evidence. According to TMZ, the two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo told the jury that they staged the so-called "attack" at Jussie's behest and even got paid for it.

The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses, and red hats.

Jussie Smollett's lawyers, Todd Pugh, and Victor Henderson released a following statement after the indictment.

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense."

Prior to the judgment, the Chicago Police Department had said there were too many loopholes on Jussies' side of the story. They found it weird he kept the rope around his neck for 42 minutes after the "attack," and were suspicious when he took them to the scene and immediately pointed to a camera which he said captured the incident. Turns out, the camera was pointed in the wrong direction.

Police raids home of persons of interest in Jussie Smollett's assault case

The police in the United States of America are questioning the two people of interest involved in the assault case on Jussie Smollett. According to TMZ, the two men who are of Nigerian heritage were said to have flown out of the country the night after the attack on the Empire star. However, the said men returned to the US on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The police then took a swipe on the residence of the two men and a number of items of special interest including 5 bottles of bleach, a red hat, 2 laptops, and others were seized by the police.

The two Nigerians are said to have been extras on the TV series Empire. Chicago PD has confirmed that the 2 men taken in for questioning are the same men in the surveillance video screen grab. The PD confirms transportation records, along with interviews with Jussie and other witnesses, led to the ID of the 2 men.

Jussie Smollett was attacked on a subway in Chicago earlier in January while on his way to get food. It was reported that he was attacked by two masked men.

Jussie Smollett hospitalised after reportedly being injured in homophobic attack

Jussie Smollett was hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack back in January. According to TMZ, the 'Empire' star arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday. He went to a Subway around 2 am because he was hungry. When he walked out someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n****?”

There were reportedly two white men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back. He reportedly suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”