Jussie Smollett has been hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack.

According to TMZ, the 'Empire' star arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday. He went to a Subway around 2 am because he was hungry. When he walked out someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n****?”

There were reportedly two white men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back. He reportedly suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Jussie is presently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is currently receiving treatments. There has been an outcry from a number of celebrities all over the world following the sad incident.

Tonto Dikeh sends love to Jussie Smollett

Tonto Dikeh has joined the list of celebrities across the globe who have sent love to the injured 'Empire' star, Jussie Smollett. The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, where she prayed for him.

"Sending you Love and Light..No one shld suffer because they love differently...I know what the Bible says about this, AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE(YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY...say no to homophobia. We love you @jussiesmollett😘 The world at large needs healing, Say no to hate," she wrote.

From all of us at PULSE, we pray Jussie Smollett recovers from this and the assailants are brought to book.