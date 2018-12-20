Juelz Santana has been sentenced to 27 months behind the bars following drug and fire arm case.

According to TMZ, a judge on Monday, December 17, 2018, in Newark, NJ sentenced him to jail. He'll also be under supervised release for 12 months after he's completed his time. No date was set on when the rapper will have to surrender.

It would be recalled that Juelz Santana was arrested in March after trying to take a loaded .38-caliber handgun and eight oxycodone pills in his travel bag at Newark International Airport. After TSA security found the gun, Juelz booked it but he later turned himself in.

Juelz Santana pled guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Back home in Nigeria, a few weeks ago, singer, Small Doctor was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer with a gun.

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm

The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested a popular musician, Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a Small Doctor, and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.