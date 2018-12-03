Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm

The Lagos police commissioner , Imohimin Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti.

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm play

Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band

(Pulse)

The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested a popular musician, Adekunle Temitope, a.k.a Small Doctor, and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimin Edgal, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

Small Doctor spotted with Yemi Osibanjo play

Small Doctor spotted with Yemi Osibanjo

(Instagram/Iam_SmallDoctor)

 

“You would have thought the incident would caution him but surprisingly today, I got a situation report from traffic monitors at the Oshodi expressway about four unknown gunmen in green unregistered SUV.

“He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them.

Small Doctor play

Small Doctor

(Instagram/Iam_SmallDoctor)

 

“When they were brought here it was discovered that one of them was the same Adekunle Temitope a.k.a Small Doctor with three others and they were arrested with a functional rifle, a cartridge and some personal items.

“I am concerned as one will expect that a popular musician like him would be a role model but his character of gangsterism is nothing to emulate,” he said.

Here's how to deal with Internet fraud in Nigeria play

Small Doctor is responsible for the smash hit 'Penalty'. One of the famous lines on the song is 'if you no get money hide your face' which mocks people without money

(vidi360)

 

ALSO READ: Small Doctor denies receiving N2m from Buhari

The CP further urged celebrities to stop involving themselves in issues of gangsterism and conflicts that do not portray their image positively.

“You will recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, have a window period for submission of all firearms as all licences had been canceled and all approvals suspended.

“I have directed that the case be properly investigated and they will be charged for threatening violence on policemen and being in possession of forearm,” Edgal said. 

