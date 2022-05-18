RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Josh2Funny and wife welcome baby boy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife Bina [Instagram/BinaTaste]
Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife Bina [Instagram/BinaTaste]

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, where he announced the big news.

"Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Alfreds from all of us at Pulse.

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a baby in April after they shared photos from their maternity photos shoot.

Josh2Funny proposed to his wife back in 2019.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he wrote at that time.

Popular social media comedian, Josh2Funny has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/Josh2Funny]
Popular social media comedian, Josh2Funny has proposed to his girlfriend. [Instagram/Josh2Funny] Pulse Nigeria

The couple tied the knot in 2020.

Josh2funny was born on December 18, 1990. Josh grew up in Mushin, Lagos State, where he began his comedy career.

His primary and secondary studies were in Lagos, and he had his graduate studies at the Federal Science and Technical College in Yaba, where he studied computer science.

He is unarguably one of Nigeria's biggest skit makers.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

