Josh2Funny and wife welcome baby boy

"Now let’s officially welcome the owner of these legs, a new Minister, a King and more, an Optununuan Eden Alfred," he wrote.

Congratulations to the Alfreds from all of us at Pulse.

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a baby in April after they shared photos from their maternity photos shoot.

Josh2Funny proposed to his wife back in 2019.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he wrote at that time.

Pulse Nigeria

The couple tied the knot in 2020.

Josh2funny was born on December 18, 1990. Josh grew up in Mushin, Lagos State, where he began his comedy career.

His primary and secondary studies were in Lagos, and he had his graduate studies at the Federal Science and Technical College in Yaba, where he studied computer science.