Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife are expecting their 1st child

Odion Okonofua

The couple got married in 2020.

Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny and wife Bina [Instagram/BinaTaste]
Nigerian comedian and skit maker Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh2Funny and his wife, Bina are expecting their first child together.

The popular skit maker shared the big news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

"Hello," he captioned the photos of himself and his pregnant wife.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Josh2Funny proposed to his wife back in 2019.

"Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,” he wrote at that time.

The couple tied the knot in 2020.

Josh2funny, was born on December 18, 1990. Josh grew up in Mushin, Lagos State, where he began his comedy career.

His primary and secondary studies were in Lagos, and he had his graduate studies at the Federal Science and Technical College in Yaba, where he studied computer science.

He is unarguably one of Nigeria's biggest skit makers.

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

