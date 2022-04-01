RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joke Silva's daughter-in-law makes u-turn, says she is happily married

Odion Okonofua

Apparently, Boma made an expensive joke about her marriage being over.

Olusoji Jacobs and his former wife Boma Blessing Douglas at their traditional wedding in 2018 [InfoNaija]

Boma Douglas the daughter in law to movie icons Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva has made a u-turn about her failed marriage.

Douglas had revealed that she was no longer married to the Jacobs' son, Olusoji.

In a new twist, the mother of one disclosed that she is still happily married to Soji.

"Those who know me know that I can be quite playful and one of the ways I like to connect with my community of followers is through my Instagram Stories; a space purposely curated to be lighthearted, serving as a virtual extension of my jovial personality," she wrote.

She went on to write about how she has always refrained from discussing her personal life, especially her marriage.

"Being given how fast and wide the appearance of bad news can spread, I have realised the need to be more cautious about my public interactions. On that note, Soji and I are happily married and I will not be discussing this issue any further," she concluded.

Douglas had revealed in a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram that her three-year-old marriage has crashed.

The couple got married in 2018 at a beautiful ceremony held in Lagos.

The couple's traditional wedding was held in Buguma, Port Harcourt while the church ceremony on July 21, was held in Lagos where Pastor Tony Rapu of This Present House Church officiated the ceremony, overseeing the couple's exchange of wedding vows.

What followed the church ceremony was a big celebration which had a host of celebrity names and faces such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Hilda Dokubo, Chidinma Ekile, Kate Henshaw, Monalisa Chinda, Iretiola Doyle and a host of others.

Odion Okonofua

