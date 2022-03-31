RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The former couple got married in 2018.

Olusoji Jacobs and his former wife Boma Blessing Douglas at their traditional wedding in 2018 [InfoNaija]
Olusoji Jacobs and his former wife Boma Blessing Douglas at their traditional wedding in 2018 [InfoNaija]

The marriage between Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son, Olusoji and his wife Blessing has crashed.

Recommended articles

Blessing made this known in a now-deleted post while answering questions from her followers via her Instagram Stories.

"Are you still married? my bro who is in the UK is madly in love with you," a follower inquired.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years
Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years Pulse Nigeria

The UK-based mum responded by saying no.

"No. He will have to register for interview o."

Apparently not satisfied with the response another follower pushed further with the question.

"Are you still married to your husband?"

Her response may have finally put a rest to the reports of their failed marriage.

"No. Oya make una rest," she replied.

The former couple got married in 2018 at a beautiful ceremony held in Lagos.

The couple's traditional wedding was held in Buguma, Port Harcourt while the church ceremony on July 21, was held in Lagos where Pastor Tony Rapu of This Present House Church officiated the ceremony, overseeing the couple's exchange of wedding vows.

What followed the church ceremony was a big celebration which had a host of celebrity names and faces such as Richard Mofe Damijo, Hilda Dokubo, Chidinma Ekile, Kate Henshaw, Monalisa Chinda, Iretiola Doyle and a host of others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

'Sometimes some family members are your worst enemy' - 2Face Idibia reacts to wife's brother's allegation

'Sometimes some family members are your worst enemy' - 2Face Idibia reacts to wife's brother's allegation

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

Annie Idibia drags elder brother on Instagram after he accused her of being a drug addict

I Am Nazzy: Chinonso Arubayi’s debut production to premiere in April

I Am Nazzy: Chinonso Arubayi’s debut production to premiere in April

Bruce Willis confirms retirement from acting following Aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis confirms retirement from acting following Aphasia diagnosis

Lyta continues his journey with 'Rafat', a modest project [Pulse Album Review]

Lyta continues his journey with 'Rafat', a modest project [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija Jay Paul joins the cast of Tinsel series

BBNaija Jay Paul joins the cast of Tinsel series

'You knelt down to beg after provoking me' - Ubi Franklin replies Timaya

'You knelt down to beg after provoking me' - Ubi Franklin replies Timaya

Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

Comedian I Go Save mocks Ubi Franklin after he threatened to expose his marital issues

Trending

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

'Concentrate on your new job as Davido's son's nanny' - Timaya drags Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music star Timaya and music executive Ubi Franklin [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/UbiFranklin]