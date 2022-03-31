Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's son's marriage crashes after 3 years

Blessing made this known in a now-deleted post while answering questions from her followers via her Instagram Stories.

"Are you still married? my bro who is in the UK is madly in love with you," a follower inquired.

The UK-based mum responded by saying no.

"No. He will have to register for interview o."

Apparently not satisfied with the response another follower pushed further with the question.

"Are you still married to your husband?"

Her response may have finally put a rest to the reports of their failed marriage.

"No. Oya make una rest," she replied.

The former couple got married in 2018 at a beautiful ceremony held in Lagos.

The couple's traditional wedding was held in Buguma, Port Harcourt while the church ceremony on July 21, was held in Lagos where Pastor Tony Rapu of This Present House Church officiated the ceremony, overseeing the couple's exchange of wedding vows.