Joke Silva celebrates her husband Olu Jacobs as he clocks 81 years

In her Instagram post, the veteran actress made sure to remind her fans that today is Olu Jacobs' official birthdate.

According to her caption, the fans have been celebrating him since May. She posted a photograph of her husband, captioning it, "Showboy…Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs. God is good…always. Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May. Note Today is the official day 11th July.”

The actress has been open about her husband's struggle with dementia since 2021 and has been by his side every step of the way.

Silva recently spoke up about how they have been coping and what it has been like loving him post-dementia, saying that "sometimes it feels like her husband 'is no longer there'. She did, however, make note of how good a father he is to their children.

Even though he has stepped out of the acting scene, Jacobs is a world-class actor and legend in the Nollywood sector.

Prior to his illness, he had harnessed his acting skills for decades, garnering a whopping 40 years of experience under his belt. He has been described as 'one of Nollywood's finest actors, the best role interpreter, and the best manipulator of words'.