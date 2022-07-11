5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

To celebrate the Nollywood pioneer’s 80th birthday, here are five films that shone bright his iconic talent.

The Dogs of War

Familiar with this viral clip? It’s of Olu Jacobs in John Irvin’s 1980 film ‘The Dogs of War’ based on Frederick Forsyth’s novel of the same title. In the war themed drama, Jacobs plays an unforgettable immigration officer.

2. Potomanto

In the Shirley Frimpong-Manso directed action thriller, Olu Jacobs stars as Bankole, a wealthy businessman who hires an ex-cop turned private investigator to trail his wife.

3. Pirates

Spot Jacobs in the trailer? The 1986 Adventure directed by Roman Polanski was a Cannes delight, premiering in the US and globally. Jacobs played one a ship crew named Boomako.

4. Till Death Do Us Part

Black magic! Do you remember Jacobs’ iconic lines from this viral clip? It’s from BBC’s hit sitcom Till Death Do Us Part.

5 Soul on Fire

The 2005 Tchidi Chikere directed film retells the Abraham and Sarah story with a Nigerian tone of course. Jacobs plays the lead role as Ijendu with Patience Ozokwo as Azuka.