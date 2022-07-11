RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nollywood is celebrating one of its veteran actors Olu Jacobs as he turns 80. With over forty years on stage and screen, the thespian is one of the industry's most revered icons.

In his active years, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts alumnus featured in over 200 including British and award-winning Nollywood stage plays, film and television shows including Adesuwa, AMAA's 2012 Best Nigerian Film. Jacobs is one of the most awarded actors in Nollywood’s history with two AMAAs, one AMVCA and one AFRIFF.

To celebrate the Nollywood pioneer’s 80th birthday, here are five films that shone bright his iconic talent.

  1. The Dogs of War

Familiar with this viral clip? It’s of Olu Jacobs in John Irvin’s 1980 film ‘The Dogs of War’ based on Frederick Forsyth’s novel of the same title. In the war themed drama, Jacobs plays an unforgettable immigration officer.

2. Potomanto

In the Shirley Frimpong-Manso directed action thriller, Olu Jacobs stars as Bankole, a wealthy businessman who hires an ex-cop turned private investigator to trail his wife.

3. Pirates

Spot Jacobs in the trailer? The 1986 Adventure directed by Roman Polanski was a Cannes delight, premiering in the US and globally. Jacobs played one a ship crew named Boomako.

4. Till Death Do Us Part

Black magic! Do you remember Jacobs’ iconic lines from this viral clip? It’s from BBC’s hit sitcom Till Death Do Us Part.

5 Soul on Fire

The 2005 Tchidi Chikere directed film retells the Abraham and Sarah story with a Nigerian tone of course. Jacobs plays the lead role as Ijendu with Patience Ozokwo as Azuka.

Worthy of note is Jacobs’ AMAA Best Actor winning role, Dancing Hearts, also by Tchidi Chikere.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

