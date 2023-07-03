ADVERTISEMENT
Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress is the embodiment of the marital vows 'in sickness and in health'.

Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, have been married since the year 1989. They are some of the A-list actors in Nigeria still playing influential roles in the country. [Instagram/ajokesilva]
Nollywood couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, have been married since the year 1989. They are some of the A-list actors in Nigeria still playing influential roles in the country. [Instagram/ajokesilva]

Speaking on the Nancy Isime show, the veteran Nollywood actress recounts how her husband's dementia has affected their marriage, and her acceptance journey.

It is no secret that legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is no longer the man he used to be as a result of his dementia. This became public knowledge in 2021 when his wife opened up about it.

In the conversation with Nancy Isime, the actress revealed that sometimes it feels like her husband 'is no longer there'.

"The person you married 80 percent of the time is no longer there", she stated.

Silva described how amazing a father he was to their children 'when he was there' and a loving husband to her.

Joke Silva recounts her acceptance journey of her husbands dementia diagnosis
Joke Silva recounts her acceptance journey of her husbands dementia diagnosis DCX

She recounted the emotional toil of the discovery on her, during the initial stages and how much she cried. "My darling, you didn't want to see me at that time, I always used to bawl my eyes out", she said to Isime.

Her husband had been her best friend through the years, and at this point, she sees it as taking care of her father.

In her words, “So in this journey of dementia now, is like I am looking after my father. The husband I knew is no more and there for me but this man that is here is someone I still love”.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva have been married for over 30 years now, but their love for each other still knows no bounds.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

