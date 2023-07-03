Joke Silva describes what it's like to love her husband post-dementia

Speaking on the Nancy Isime show, the veteran Nollywood actress recounts how her husband's dementia has affected their marriage, and her acceptance journey.

It is no secret that legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is no longer the man he used to be as a result of his dementia. This became public knowledge in 2021 when his wife opened up about it.

In the conversation with Nancy Isime, the actress revealed that sometimes it feels like her husband 'is no longer there'.

"The person you married 80 percent of the time is no longer there", she stated.

Silva described how amazing a father he was to their children 'when he was there' and a loving husband to her.

She recounted the emotional toil of the discovery on her, during the initial stages and how much she cried. "My darling, you didn't want to see me at that time, I always used to bawl my eyes out", she said to Isime.

Her husband had been her best friend through the years, and at this point, she sees it as taking care of her father.

In her words, “So in this journey of dementia now, is like I am looking after my father. The husband I knew is no more and there for me but this man that is here is someone I still love”.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva have been married for over 30 years now, but their love for each other still knows no bounds.