ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Babatunde Lawal

The state of his health has sparked death rumours on several occasions.

Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs [Instagram/TNDGossip]
Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs [Instagram/TNDGossip]

Veteran actress Joke Silva has opened up about how she has been dealing with the health of her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacob.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Silva revealed last year that her husband was suffering from dementia after reports of him being leaner surfaced on the internet.

In a conversation on Mercy Johnson's most recent episode of Mercy’s Menu, Johnson asked how she has been able to cope with her husband’s health condition.

Silva said that she committed Jacobs’ health to God in prayers and also adopted herbal medication.

She added that the moment she accepted that handling the situation would become much easier once she accepted it as her new reality,

In her words, "I think for me, it was getting to the place of acceptance. Sometimes when a partner starts exhibiting some things, there will be the religious side… all these prayers and things. There are also other sides that say if you use all these natural herbs and the natural this and the organic that, and you’re doing everything that you’re being told to do and there is no change. It is almost as if the patient is getting worse."

She added, “But when you get to the stage of acceptance that this is your new reality, honestly it is so much easier. You realize this is the new season, you’re walking with your partner and you meet them where they are. It’s so much easier.”

In recent years, Jacobs has been in the news as some Nigerians continue to express concerns over his health.

The state of his health has also sparked death rumours on several occasions.

But the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and Silva had repeatedly dismissed such claims.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna releases official teaser trailer for first Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Capture the essence of 2023 with Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Joke Silva opens up on her husband, Olu Jacobs' health

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky explains breakup with Naira Marley's sister, gives his spec

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues