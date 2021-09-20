RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jeannie Mai is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Jeezy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Jeannie and Jezzy tied the knot in March in their hometown, Atlanta.

American rapper Jeezy and his wife Jeannie Mai [Instagram/TheJeannieMai]

American TV host Jeannie Mai and her rapper hubby Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

Recommended articles

“The Real” co-host announced on Monday, September 20, 2021, during the show that she'll soon be a mother.

"It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom," she said.

www.instagram.com

"And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”

Jeannie and Jezzy tied the knot in March in their hometown, Atlanta.

The “Real” co-host and rapper began dating in 2018.

This is Mai's second marriage as she was previously married to Freddy Harteis.

They split after 10 years of being married.

Jeezy, however, has never been married but is a father of three children.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jeannie Mai is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Jeezy

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

BBNaija 2021: Pere declares Angel unlovable, warns male housemates against falling for her

2021 Primetime Emmy: Netflix's 'The Crown' dominates awards [full list of winners]

Lavish Ghost releases new single, 'VibeRaton'

Hennessy Artistry 2021 Cyphers - Meet the artists

Omawumi releases new video for, 'Billionaire'

Olakira: The debut showcase [Pulse Event Review]

Check out BTS from Stella Damasus's new short film 'Akwụna' [Exclusive]

Trending

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Actress Bimbo Oshin and her husband Ola Ibironke