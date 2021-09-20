American TV host Jeannie Mai and her rapper hubby Jeezy are expecting their first child together.
Jeannie Mai is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Jeezy
Jeannie and Jezzy tied the knot in March in their hometown, Atlanta.
“The Real” co-host announced on Monday, September 20, 2021, during the show that she'll soon be a mother.
"It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom," she said.
"And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”
The “Real” co-host and rapper began dating in 2018.
This is Mai's second marriage as she was previously married to Freddy Harteis.
They split after 10 years of being married.
Jeezy, however, has never been married but is a father of three children.
