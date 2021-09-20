Jeannie Mai is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Jeezy

“The Real” co-host announced on Monday, September 20, 2021, during the show that she'll soon be a mother.

"It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, I’d never be a mom," she said.

"And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you.”

Jeannie and Jezzy tied the knot in March in their hometown, Atlanta.

The “Real” co-host and rapper began dating in 2018.

This is Mai's second marriage as she was previously married to Freddy Harteis.

They split after 10 years of being married.