Iyanya finally breaks silence on Yvonne Nelson's cheating allegations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he 'only did what a guy of his age at that time would do.'

Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson
Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson

In an interview on GHOneTV's segment 'Toast', he opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, the aftermath of their breakup, and the cheating allegations.

The two began their romantic relationship in 2012, which was very much in the public eye up until they broke up in 2015.

When asked about what he wanted the public to know, Nigerian singer stated that he wanted the world to know that he is still a good guy and not the heartbreaker he has been painted to be.

"I don't like the fact that I'm always the bad guy...we should move past this," he said. "After the tweet, you dropped so many years ago that I couldn't have a relationship; now you've dropped another one, and now it's a book."

Iyanya and Ghanaian actress started dating in 2012 before their messy breakup in 2015
Iyanya and Ghanaian actress started dating in 2012 before their messy breakup in 2015

According to him, when the actress made a tweet about their failed relationship in 2015, he lost 6,000 Ghanaian fans on Twitter and received a lot of backlash online, which he has still not recovered from.

In his words, "I've not recovered from the last tweet that Yvonne said I broke her heart, I've been dealing with that since that time. I've literally been called a cheater for how many years and I'm still trying to get over that from that and then the book comes out."

His statements are referring to Yvonne and her recently released tell-all. Eight years after their public breakup, the actress released a memoir titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'.

In this memoir, she urevealed the reason for their breakup. She claims Iyanya had an affair with Tonto Dikeh.

When asked if he had an affair with the Nigerian actress, Iyanya refused to speak about her.

See the interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

